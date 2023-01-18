$105K worth of drugs seized by London police, multiple people facing charges

Three people are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant executed by London police earlier this week yielded approximately $105,000 in illicit drugs, police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Jan. 17 members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, Canine Unit and Uniformed Division, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Cherryhill Place and a dwelling unit on York Street.

Police said the following items were seized:

351 grams of fentanyl

22 grams of crystal methamphetamine

1,992 dilaudid pills

68 hydromorphone pills

Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency

Four (4) operational digital scales

The total value of the seized drugs is $105,276.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (morphine)

In addition, the 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have also been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possess schedule I substance for trafficking (morphine)

The 36-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday and the two women are expected to appear in court on March 3 in relation to the charges.