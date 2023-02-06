$100K in damage done to Kincardine Airport, suspect in custody: OPP
A Toronto man is in custody after he allegedly broke into the airport in Kincardine, Ont. over the weekend and caused $100,000 in damages, according to police.
According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, on Feb. 5 at approximately 9:57 a.m., police were called to the airport located at 1987 Highway 21, in the Municipality of Kincardine. A witness had located a suspect who was still inside the building and called police.
OPP arrived a short time after and then arrested the suspect, who was still on the property. An entrance door had been damaged, as well as the ceiling and aviation electronics.
The suspect was transported to the South Bruce OPP detachment where he was processed and held for a bail hearing.
As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Break, enter and commit
- Mischief over $5,000 - destroys or damages property
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
