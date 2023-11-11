100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony

The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London.

The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.

“The honour means a lot to me,” said Beardshaw. “I used to sit at the cenotaph with some of my friends, but they aren’t here anymore”.

On what was a perfect day for a ceremony, Beardshaw sat with his long-time caretaker Judy Helle on Saturday morning.

“He’s my best friend,” said Helle.

Helle, whose father, grandfather and great uncle all served in the world wars, has been caring for George, his late wife and other veterans for decades.

Accompanied by Ret. Sgt. Randy Warden, Cpl. George Beardshaw lays a wreath at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

"Today I'm remembering and I'm thankful,” said Helle. “I'm also thinking of all the other things going on in the world, and we may lose some more veterans if things happen. We are losing people in other countries, and it’s just a very sad time.”

Randy Warden accompanied Beardshaw while laying the wreath. He’s known him for a number of years.

“His military career is remarkable, he was a WWII veteran and prisoner of war. His story is remarkable and he's stayed busy all these years. When we are looking for veterans to stand up for other veterans, he's our man,” he said.

David Cunningham plays 'The Last Post' on the bugle at the Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)In 2022, Beardshaw was awarded the Legion of Honour (LOH) Medal by the French Government. The award also gave George the rank of knight in the French LOH.

He jokes that he’s now a celebrity.

“All the people where I'm staying now, they call me Sir George,” said Beardshaw.

And at a spry 100 years of age, he plans on attending many more of these ceremonies.

“I feel lucky, and I feel good,” said Beardshaw.