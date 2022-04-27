$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.

London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to a home near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street just before 10:30 p.m.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Manager Kirk Loveland told CTV News that the fire was isolated to the detached garage and did not spread to the home.

The estimated cost of damages could be up to $100,000, according to Loveland.

Those living within the home were able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries.

It is unknown how many people were in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.