LONDON, ONT -- A 10-year-old was seriously injured after being struck during a collision involving five vehicles in Paris Ont. Monday.

Police say the collision occurred after a pick-up truck made a U-turn in a private driveway off of West River Street.

At that point the child was struck along with four other vehicles.

The 10-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old Brant County man has been charged with Careless Driving.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.