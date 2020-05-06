10-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in 5 vehicle crash in Paris, Ont.
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 6:44AM EDT
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT -- A 10-year-old was seriously injured after being struck during a collision involving five vehicles in Paris Ont. Monday.
Police say the collision occurred after a pick-up truck made a U-turn in a private driveway off of West River Street.
At that point the child was struck along with four other vehicles.
The 10-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 67-year-old Brant County man has been charged with Careless Driving.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.