10 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London, Wilberforce PS outbreak ends

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no deaths as active cases continue to fall.

Counts continue to fluctuate from single digits to mid-teens, with seven cases reported Tuesday and 15 cases on Monday. The seven-day moving average rose for a third straight day, going to 10 from 9.1.

The region now has a total of 14,582 cases and 246 deaths, with 14,247 resolved leaving 89 active cases – the region has only rarely seen active cases drop below 100 in recent weeks.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 63.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 80 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one from Tuesday.

A new outbreak has been declared at Richmond Woods retirement residence in London while an outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is ongoing.

Meanwhile an outbreak at Wilberforce Public School in Lucan, that saw more than a dozen cases and shut down the facility to in-person learning for a week, has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 22 new, 131 active, 4,868 total, 4,642 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 35 active, 2,451 total, 2,389 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 72 active, 3,147 total, 3,018 resolved, 50 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 43 active, 2,392 total, 2,282 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 43 active, 4,250 total, 4,136 resolved, 71 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 454 new cases across the province Wednesday and nine more deaths linked to COVID-19.