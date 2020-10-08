LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation continues after a shooting in east London Wednesday evening.

Before 9:00 p.m., police responded to 1205 Dundas Street due to a possible shooting.

Emergency crews discovered an injured male upon arrival with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, a 27-year-old male of London was pronounced deceased during the night.

As the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made at this time although police say it does not seem to be a random incident.

Ashland Avenue remains closed at this time.

