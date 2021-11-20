1 new death, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and one new death since Friday.

According to the MLHU, the latest death was a mal in his 90s, not associated with a retirement home or long-term care.

The region now has a total 14,718 cases and 250 deaths, with 14,339 cases resolved leaving 129 active.

Breaking down the cases by municipality, there are currently 95 active cases in London, 2 in Middlesex Centre, 18 in Strathroy-Caradoc, five in Thames Centre, five in Lucan Biddulph and four in Southwest Middlesex.

The highest number of active cases in Middlesex-London is in the 40-64 age group with 37 cases, followed by the 25-39 age group with 28 cases, 26 cases in the 65+ age group and 23 cases in the 0-11 age group.

Looking at overall vaccine coverage for the region, 89.7 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.7 per cent have received two doses.

As of Friday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19. Eight patients are in the ICU, five or fewer are in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer are in Paediatric Care.

There are five or fewer staff who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – active, 5,094 total, 4,842 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 31 active, 2,485 total, 2,430 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk –109 active, 3,284 total, 3,114 resolved, 54 deaths

Huron-Perth –45 active, 2,479 total, 2,365 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 40 active, 4,308 total, 4,194 resolved, 74 deaths

Ontario is reporting 728 new infections on Saturday as well as five more deaths related to the disease.