

CTV London





Several boats were destroyed Sunday after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Norfolk County near Simcoe.

Fire crews were called to the address on Highway 24 around 3:30 after a report of a boat on fire. Once on scene crews found three boats engulfed by flames.

All total as many as five boats and a trailer were destroyed according to police.

No one was injured in the fire and damages have been set at $1-million. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say the fires were difficult to extinguish to do the compartmentalization of the boats and the fuel on board.