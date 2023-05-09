$1.8M local gift for veteran care in London

More money is being dedicated to caring for veterans at St. Joseph's Health Care in London.

As part of Tuesday's 15th Annual Breakfast of Champions event, it was announced that a $1.8-million gift from a London couple will fund "life-changing research at the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre."

According to the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, the majority of the gift will support research efforts over the next five years to identify emerging treatment opportunities in the military and for veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and other operational stress injuries as a result of military service.

The donation comes from Kyle MacDonald and John Franklin, whose ongoing commitment to the care of veterans honours the memory of their fathers who both served in the Canadian military.

Breakfast of Champions is hosted by St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation in partnership with CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Southwestern Ontario, raising awareness and funds for mental health care in our region.