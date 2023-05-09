$1.8M local gift for veteran care in London
More money is being dedicated to caring for veterans at St. Joseph's Health Care in London.
As part of Tuesday's 15th Annual Breakfast of Champions event, it was announced that a $1.8-million gift from a London couple will fund "life-changing research at the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre."
According to the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, the majority of the gift will support research efforts over the next five years to identify emerging treatment opportunities in the military and for veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and other operational stress injuries as a result of military service.
The donation comes from Kyle MacDonald and John Franklin, whose ongoing commitment to the care of veterans honours the memory of their fathers who both served in the Canadian military.
Breakfast of Champions is hosted by St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation in partnership with CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Southwestern Ontario, raising awareness and funds for mental health care in our region.
London Top Stories
IN HER OWN WORDS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
Travel chaos could be imminent as WestJet pilots picket ahead of a possible strike
More than 300 WestJet pilots stood outside Terminal 3 at Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, with similar pickets happening in Calgary and Vancouver ahead of a possible strike next week.
Kitchener
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
Brantford council to decide on feasibility study for new sports facility
Brantford council is expected to vote on a plan to explore options for a new sports and entertainment facility that could bring an Ontario Hockey League team to the city.
Windsor
These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police
Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.
Chance of showers in the region on Tuesday
A slight chance of showers is expected on Tuesday with sunshine for the remainder of the week before showers creep in again over the weekend.
Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame back with largest induction class yet
This year, more notable names will be inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame (WECSHOF) than ever before — in part because of disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
Barrie
Thief breaks into Muskoka business, steals $60 from donation boxes: OPP
Police are investigating a break-in at a Muskoka business where the thief made off with money from donation boxes.
Wasaga Beach residents, visitors can expect increased police presence during prom season
Provincial police want students to celebrate the end of the school year responsibly and advise officers will take a 'strict but fair' enforcement approach.
Suspect in possible child luring attempt linked to several suspicious incidents: OPP
Police in Dufferin County are investigating a possible attempted luring on Friday and say they suspect the same man of being involved in several suspicious incidents involving young girls.
Northern Ontario
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
Road closure due to police investigation in Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say there is no threat to public safety despite a heavy police presence in Kirkland Lake on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver dead after fiery crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga
Police say a driver is dead after a fiery crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
Montreal
Prime Minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Jeep slams into parked police cruiser, Ford F150 on Montreal highway, man arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving wound up on the shoulder of a major highway in Montreal and crashed into the back of a police car and another parked vehicle that was broken down.
The second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit opens on Tuesday
Montreal leaders from the business, philanthropic, political, community, environmental, and citizen sectors are participating in the second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Atlantic
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
Winnipeg
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
Machete attack at Winnipeg mall started over pair of shoes: police
A visit to a Winnipeg mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
Winnipeg officer attacked while trying to take suspect into custody
A Winnipeg police officer sustained upper and lower body injuries after being attacked while attempting to take a suspect into custody on Sunday.
Calgary
'Show respect in a democracy': Lethbridge candidate speaks out on election sign vandalism
A week into the campaign, some election campaign signs set up by volunteers in Lethbridge have been defaced and destroyed by vandals.
Edmonton
Firefighters question Alberta cuts to aerial attack teams as province battles blazes
Former members of an elite Alberta wildfire-fighting crew say government budget cuts have left the province battling its current blazes short-handed.
Vancouver
Two-tier system: Private health insurer fills gap in B.C.'s infertility treatment care
Infertility is a medical condition that impacts one in six couples, but British Columbia remains one of the only provinces in Canada that does not pay for treatment.
Guilty plea entered in manslaughter of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni
One person has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of B.C teen Carson Crimeni, whose heartbreaking final moments were captured on video and shared on social media.
B.C. premier rejects 'outrageous' suggestion foreign interference won Vancouver election for Ken Sim
Premier David Eby defended the legitimacy of Ken Sim's election victory in response to a Sunday New York Times article titled 'Did China Help Vancouver’s Mayor Win Election?'