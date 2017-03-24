Featured
Zhou's lawyer says he'll enter a plea in impaired driving case
Police investigate a fatal collision at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road on Thursday, Novemeber 24, 2016. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 4:13PM EDT
The impaired driving causing death case against a Chinese national was back in court Friday.
Last fall, Jinghao Zhou was arrested after a crash at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road killed 60-year-old Gloria Chivers, who was delivering newspapers at the time.
On Friday, Zhou's lawyer James Dean said his client expects to enter a plea.
A plea date has been set for May 12.
Besides the criminal charge, Zhou is also facing immigration offences, including possessing a false passport.
Zhou, 23, was in Canada as a student.
