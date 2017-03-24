

CTV London





The impaired driving causing death case against a Chinese national was back in court Friday.

Last fall, Jinghao Zhou was arrested after a crash at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road killed 60-year-old Gloria Chivers, who was delivering newspapers at the time.

On Friday, Zhou's lawyer James Dean said his client expects to enter a plea.

A plea date has been set for May 12.

Besides the criminal charge, Zhou is also facing immigration offences, including possessing a false passport.

Zhou, 23, was in Canada as a student.



