Zhou appears in court on impaired driving causing death charge
Jinghao Zhou of London is facing impaired driving as well as immigration charges. (Jinghao Zhou / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:05PM EST
A Chinese national accused of impaired driving following a high-speed crash that killed a London newspaper carrier, had a brief court appearance via video Thursday.
Jinghao Zhou's case was put over until Jan. 11.
Zhou, 23, in Canada as a student, was charged with impaired driving causing death after 60-year-old Gloria Chivers was killed in a head-on crash last November near Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road.
Zhou has also been charged under the Refugee and Immigration Protection Act with possessing a fraudulent passport, using a fraudulent passport and providing misleading information to induce immigration to Canada.
