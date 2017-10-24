

CTV London





Youth Opportunities Unlimited is the proud recipient of a $1 million dollar gift by the children of former Ontario Solicitor General, the late Joan Smith.

The facility will become a home for youth, expectant teen moms, new mothers and babies who experience or are at risk of homelessness.

The project was an ideal fit to honour their mother's social justice legacy, said daughter, Lynne Cram.

"From an early age, she made a commitment to helping the most vulnerable in this province, in particular women and children. She would be proud to see us support a centre that will carry on her legacy and benefit a new generation of young mothers and babies."

Smith, who began her community service with London charities and city council, went on to serve in David Peterson's Liberal government and became the province's first female Solicitor General.

YOU Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cordes, said the gift is as significant in meaning as it is in dollar value.

"Joan Smith was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. We cannot think of a more fitting tribute to her legacy or a more inspiring gesture for the youth this facility will serve," said Cordes.

The Smiths have designed their gift to encourage more leadership and community gifts, structuring it as a matching fund for every dollar raised to the $1 million dollar mark.