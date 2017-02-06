Featured
Youth charged after violent assault in Glencoe
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:44PM EST
A youth has been charged after police say a man was violently assaulted in Glencoe and sustained life threatening injuries.
Police were called to a Main Street address at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
A 52-year-old was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable.
A youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is being held for a bail hearing in London.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Youth charged after violent assault in Glencoe
- Pare meets with partners as he begins sexual assault cases probe
- London woman in serious condition after snowmobile hits tree
- Provincial officials visit Ontario’s first net-zero community in London
- Special Weather Statement turns to Rainfall Warning for London-Middlesex