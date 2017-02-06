

CTV London





A youth has been charged after police say a man was violently assaulted in Glencoe and sustained life threatening injuries.

Police were called to a Main Street address at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A 52-year-old was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable.

A youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is being held for a bail hearing in London.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.