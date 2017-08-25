

London police have charged a 17-year-old boy with firearms offences after a home on Cedarhollow Boulevard was hit by bullets.

Police say the residence sustained damage from several gunshots on June 17 about 1 a.m. Nobody was injured, although the home was occupied at the time.

The investigation revealed that the residence that was struck was targeted and this was not a random shooting incident.

Police have also seized a gun and are investigating to determine if it is the firearm used back in June.

The 17-year-old is charged with

Discharge firearm into a place

Mischief endangering life

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

The youth has been in custody since July for other matters.