Youth charged after home hit by bullets
London police
CTV London
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 1:27PM EDT
London police have charged a 17-year-old boy with firearms offences after a home on Cedarhollow Boulevard was hit by bullets.
Police say the residence sustained damage from several gunshots on June 17 about 1 a.m. Nobody was injured, although the home was occupied at the time.
The investigation revealed that the residence that was struck was targeted and this was not a random shooting incident.
Police have also seized a gun and are investigating to determine if it is the firearm used back in June.
The 17-year-old is charged with
- Discharge firearm into a place
- Mischief endangering life
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited
The youth has been in custody since July for other matters.