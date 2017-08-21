Featured
Young man seriously injured in crash near Grand Bend
An off-duty OPP officer assisted in the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
CTV London
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 4:49PM EDT
A 22-year-old man from Strathroy is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash near Grand Bend.
Around 4:30 a.m. officers located a Mercedes MCF that had left the roadway on Grand Bend Line between Kirkton Road and B Line Road.
The driver was extricated and taken to hospital by air ambulance in London.
The driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor.