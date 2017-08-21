

A 22-year-old man from Strathroy is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash near Grand Bend.

Around 4:30 a.m. officers located a Mercedes MCF that had left the roadway on Grand Bend Line between Kirkton Road and B Line Road.

The driver was extricated and taken to hospital by air ambulance in London.

The driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor.