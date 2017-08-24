

CTV London





A three-year-old boy is clinging to life after being pulled from a family pool at a home near Lucan.

Emergency personnel were called to a residence in Biddulph Township at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Family members and EMS were able to resuscitate the child who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP are reminding homeowners with pools and open water on their property to always be extra vigilant to ensure everyone's safety.