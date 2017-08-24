Featured
Young child pulled from pool in critical condition
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:17PM EDT
A three-year-old boy is clinging to life after being pulled from a family pool at a home near Lucan.
Emergency personnel were called to a residence in Biddulph Township at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Family members and EMS were able to resuscitate the child who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The OPP are reminding homeowners with pools and open water on their property to always be extra vigilant to ensure everyone's safety.