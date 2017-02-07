

CTV London





Eight community leaders have been revealed for the YMCA of Western Ontario’s annual Women of Excellence award.

The names of the women were announced this morning at the new YMCA location on Elmwood Ave in Wortley Village.

The honourees were selected in eight different categories to celebrate exceptional achievement in the community. Over the past 30 years, about 100 women have been recognized for their dedication to improving lives.

The 2017 honourees are:

Arts, Culture, Education & Traininghonouree Mary Intven-Wallace is recognized as an acclaimed artist, a beloved teacher and a talented author of 16 children’s books.

Business and Professionshonouree Michelle Quintyn is recognized as an innovator, entrepreneur and agent of social change and economic prosperity.

Community & Volunteerismhonouree Kathy Parker is recognized for her commitment to the London community, helping to raise millions of dollars which have stayed in London.

Entrepreneurshonouree Laurie Lashbrook is recognized as a champion for entrepreneurship, an outspoken advocate for women in business and a dedicated leader in building the local economy.

Health, Science & Technologyhonouree Dr. Marina Salvadori is recognized as a provincial, national and international expert in immunization and immunization policy.

Sport, Fitness & Recreationhonouree Vickie Croley as the first Western female Head Coach of a men’s team recognized as a role model to females who seek a similar career in a male-dominated field.

Young Woman of Excellencehonouree Andrea Barker is recognized for her incredible resilience throughout many traumatic loses, now in her third year at Carleton University in the Honours Neuroscience and Mental Health Program.

Outstanding Achievementhonouree Lynne Cram is recognized for her decades of volunteerism and philanthropy and for her impact specifically on the Boys and Girls Club of London as a volunteer, donor and as Chair of their Horizon Campaign.

The YMCA Women of Excellence event is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 at the London Convention Centre at 5 p.m.

The event raises funds for the YMCA Strong Kids Program, which gives children and families access to YMCA camps, programs, and services regardless of their ability to pay.

Tickets are available online at www.womenofexcellence.ca or by telephone: Christina Harley- 519-907-5500, ext. 1152.