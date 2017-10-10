Featured
Wyoming man dies in Tilbury crash
Queens Line is closed between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road after a fatal crash in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:23PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man from Wyoming Ont. has died after a crash on Queens Line in Tilbury.
The head-on crash between two vehicles took place around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road.
The other driver, a 22-year-old Chatham man, remains in the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
The investigation remains on-going by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.