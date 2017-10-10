

CTV London





Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man from Wyoming Ont. has died after a crash on Queens Line in Tilbury.

The head-on crash between two vehicles took place around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road.

The other driver, a 22-year-old Chatham man, remains in the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The investigation remains on-going by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.