Wynne in London to tour Fanshawe College
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne talks to media at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Monday June 13 , 2016. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:44AM EST
Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in London Tuesday morning as part of a weeklong tour of Ontario colleges and universities.
At 10 a.m. Wynne is expected to be at Fanshawe College’s Aviation Centre to tour the facility and participate in a student discussion.
The tour is being describes as an opportunity to hear from students about the most important issues facing them, including tuition costs and the job market.
Wynne began the tour in Toronto and following her stop in London she will be heading to the Waterloo Region, Guelph, North Bay, and Sault Ste. Marie.
