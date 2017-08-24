

CTV London





Oxford County OPP say a 47-year-old man has died following a workplace accident near Woodstock.

Police were called to Lafarge Canada, a business on Road 68 in Zorra Township around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The employee was injured as a result of a fall from approximately 30 feet.

He was transported by Oxford County EMS to area hospital with critical injuries and has since died in hospital from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Walter Nuvoloni, 47 of Kingston, Ont.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has assumed the investigation.