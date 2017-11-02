

CTV London





A 25-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a workplace accident.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called a gravel mine on Road 64 between 15th and 17th Line in Zorra Township.

The victim sustained serious trauma to his arm after being trapped in a piece of machinery.

He was airlifted by ORNGE Ambulance to an area hospital.

The Ministry of Labour is investigation.