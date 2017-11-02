Featured
Worker hurt after getting arm caught in machinery
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 3:19PM EDT
A 25-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a workplace accident.
Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called a gravel mine on Road 64 between 15th and 17th Line in Zorra Township.
The victim sustained serious trauma to his arm after being trapped in a piece of machinery.
He was airlifted by ORNGE Ambulance to an area hospital.
The Ministry of Labour is investigation.