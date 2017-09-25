

With the heat alerts continuing in the region as September winds to a close, it's a weather phenomenon that's unique.

Weather records continue to be broken and while some love it, the high temperatures can bring some complications.

With city crews working outside Monday, some work such as sewer and water continues but when it comes to laying asphalt, that’s a big concern.

"It's not really back-breaking work but, even still, if it gets over 32 degrees the guys really feel it. Sometimes they shut the job down, said engineering technologist Gerry Cunningham.

But for those whose working days are behind them, retirment feels a little sweeter on days like this. Neale Kenney was feeding the ducks and geese a few times a week. She said the weather is lovely and she's embracing the heat wave.

The city re-opened splash pads to help families stay cool and the health unit was reminding people to stay hydrated and to keep an eye on the old and young.

