

CTV London





A Woodstock police officer led an effort to replace several stolen Canadian Armed Forces medals to a 77-year-old veteran.

On February 14th, John Wettlaufer was the victim of a break and enter in which the suspect stole several medals and pins from the aircraftsman 1st class veteran.

Since the theft, Constable Kevin DeClark from Woodstock Police organized a community effort to retrieve and replace some of the medals and pins. DeClark is also a Corporal of the Canadian Armed Forces.

On March 10th, John Wettlaufer was presented with the plague encasing some of the stolen medals.

Albert Sinke from Oxford Source for Sports donated the engraved plate, while DeClark connected with ta Veteran’s Advocate from Alberta for assistance with building the case.

Historian Pte. Stephen J. Smith was able to work with the chair of the Royal Canadian Legion to get some of the pins and medals replaced.