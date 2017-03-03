

Eric Taschner, CTV London





Woodstock Police are reminding the public about being careful about what they post on social media.

This comes as a reminder after a 16-year old boy posted pictures holding a gun with what police call “concerning comments”.

They found the boy on Berwick St. and he was taken to his home.

Police say he did not have the gun on him and police determined that it was actually an air pistol.

The youth told police he posted the picture as a joke.

No charges were laid.

Woodstock Police say they take calls that involve guns and other weapons seriously.