Featured
Woodstock police warn residents after youth posted pic online of replica gun
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
Eric Taschner, CTV London
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 5:57PM EST
Woodstock Police are reminding the public about being careful about what they post on social media.
This comes as a reminder after a 16-year old boy posted pictures holding a gun with what police call “concerning comments”.
They found the boy on Berwick St. and he was taken to his home.
Police say he did not have the gun on him and police determined that it was actually an air pistol.
The youth told police he posted the picture as a joke.
No charges were laid.
Woodstock Police say they take calls that involve guns and other weapons seriously.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.