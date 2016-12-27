

CTV London





A thief in Woodstock has made off with unusual goods.

Police say a refrigerated trailer parked on Mill Street was stolen around sometime between Saturday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 12:30 p.m.

What was inside the 53-foot trailer was 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin.

The value of the meat is more than $100,000.

Police say an employee of G6 Logistics parked the trailer at TA Truck Stop on Mill Street.

The trailer was secured, but when the employee returned on Boxing Day, it was gone.

The trailer is white, with G6 Logistics on the side. The identification plate on the trailer is G6R007. The Ontario licence plate is M67 10J.

If anyone has any information, contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519 537 2323 or Crime Stoppers 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).