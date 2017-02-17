Featured
Woodstock police investigating bank robbery
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 11:48AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after a CIBC branch was robbed in Woodstock.
Woodstock Police say a man walked into the CIBC branch on Norwich Avenue, near the 401, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
He directly approached the three tellers and began yelling profanity and demanding money be placed into his duffle bag. He claimed he had a gun, but it was never seen.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the building, heading towards downtown. Officers, along with a canine unit, were unable to track the man.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7’’ – 6’, average build and around 25-30 years old. He was wearing a dark coloured balaclava, dark clothing and a dark coloured hoodie pulled over his head.
