

CTV London





Woodstock police are searching for a suspect after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted on July 14.

Police say she was walking in the area of Wilson and Hounsfield Streets when she was approached by a male initially asking for directions around 10:30 p.m. Once she provided the information and he walked past her, she told police the man grabbed her from behind and pulled her off the sidewalk.

The suspect is a black male, between 21 and 25 years and about six feet in height.

He has brown eyes, thick eyebrows, large nose and lips and a sharp jaw.

He also has a small unshaven goatee, dark shoulder-length cornrows and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, grey baggy sweatpants, and black shoes.