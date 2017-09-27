Featured
Woodstock crash leaves woman in critical condition
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 7:57AM EDT
A collision in Woodstock involving a motorcycle has left a 40-year-old woman fighting for her life.
Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when a SUV collided with a motorcycle on Parkinson Road.
The driver of the SUV was turning left into a business when she collided with the motorcycle.
The 40-year-old woman riding the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
The collision remains under investigation.