A woman whose husband was shot dead during an interaction with London police last Friday, has been released from jail.

Melissa Facciolo was granted bail Wednesday and released with conditions.

She is facing a charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited (crossbow) and will appear in court again on Jan. 10.

Facciolo was released on $2,000 bail. She must reside with her sureties – her inlaws or her father. She is restricted from possessing weapons and must stay in Ontario.

Her lawyer Phil Millar says he had tried to get her released before Christmas. Her in-laws were looking after her six-month-old daughter, who was breastfeeding, and three-year-old son.

“The guards were kind to her and got her a breast pump,” Millar says, so that she could continue to provide milk for her baby.

He says Facciolo was traumatized by the shooting of her huband, Samuel Maloney at their home on Duchess Avenue.

“It was an unbelievably traumatic time,” says Millar. “Why was it necessary to do a pre-dawn, in the dark…raid when there’s two young children in the house.”

The Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances of the shooting and the actions of three London officers at the scene. There are 18 officers named as witnesses.