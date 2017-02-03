

CTV London





Last year, Jillian Best received a last minute, lifesaving liver transplant and she isn't putting her second chance at life to waste.

She was near death and waiting for a liver transplant.

But then last March it happened, and her life was saved.

"It's hard to believe I've come this far. My life has turned around completely," says Best.

So much so, that Best came up with a lofty goal, to compete in several swimming events at the upcoming World Transplant Games taking place in Spain.

"I signed up for the 400 meter freestyle the 200 meter individual medley and a 4x50 relay medley," she says.

In preparation for the games, Best trains 5 days a week and she says each day she's feeling stronger.

"The first time in the pool I swam one length. I got to the pool and I was so tired and I thought, 'Oh wow do I really want to do this is it possible? But now I'm swimming back and forth and back and forth and it feels good."

Jillian is hoping to bring home a medal in swimming or the 5K.

To sponsor Best, you can reach her through this address: jillian_dibernardo@hotmail.com