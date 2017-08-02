Featured
Woman struck by vehicle, sustains life-threatening injuries
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 9:41AM EDT
London police’s Traffic Management Unit is investigating after a 44-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
She was struck at the intersection of Commissioners Road East at Deveron Crescent around 9 p.m. and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say what her condition was as of Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was westbound on Commissioners Road East when the woman entered the intersection and was hit.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
