A woman is recovering from injuries she received following a stabbing incident Friday night.

Police say around 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Hilton Avenue after the victim reported being stabbed with an edged weapon.

The suspect and another male approached the victim and attacked her and then fled.

Police located the suspect a short time later and was arrested.

The victim and the suspect were not known to each other.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon.

There are no outstanding suspects.