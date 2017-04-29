Featured
Woman seriously hurt after she went missing from VIA train near London
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 2:35PM EDT
OPP are investigating after a woman went missing from a VIA Rail train Friday night.
Police were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. after the woman was discovered missing west of London.
OPP Canine Unit officers were called to assist in the ground search.
The 35-year-year old woman from Etobicoke was located near Appin and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
