Provincial police have removed the body of a 47-year-old woman inside a vehicle that drove into Port Stanley Harbour Tuesday evening.

The female was pulled from the submerged vehicle around 6 p.m. Wednesday by the Underwater Search and Rescue Team.

Witnesses report seeing a silver PT Cruiser reving its engine before entering the water.

Elgin County Victim Services attended the scene to assist family members of the deceased.

OPP say no foul play is suspected.