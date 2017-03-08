Featured
Woman's body pulled from vehicle in Port Stanley Harbour
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:09AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 6:43PM EST
Provincial police have removed the body of a 47-year-old woman inside a vehicle that drove into Port Stanley Harbour Tuesday evening.
The female was pulled from the submerged vehicle around 6 p.m. Wednesday by the Underwater Search and Rescue Team.
Witnesses report seeing a silver PT Cruiser reving its engine before entering the water.
Elgin County Victim Services attended the scene to assist family members of the deceased.
OPP say no foul play is suspected.
