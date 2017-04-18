

CTV London





A woman was seriously injured after falling 25 feet at a Georgian Bluffs waterfall over the weekend.

The woman and three friends were on the east embankment of the Inglis Falls on Saturday watching the sunset. The OPP say the 20-year-old lost her footing and fell to the rocks below.

The Chatsworth woman was rescued by the Inter-Township fire department and airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

She has since been discharged from hospital.