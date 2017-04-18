Featured
Woman rescued after dropping 25 feet near Owen Sound
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 12:29PM EDT
A woman was seriously injured after falling 25 feet at a Georgian Bluffs waterfall over the weekend.
The woman and three friends were on the east embankment of the Inglis Falls on Saturday watching the sunset. The OPP say the 20-year-old lost her footing and fell to the rocks below.
The Chatsworth woman was rescued by the Inter-Township fire department and airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.
She has since been discharged from hospital.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.