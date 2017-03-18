

Police are investigating after an Owen Sound woman was attacked by a raccoon.

Police were called to a housing complex in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue East around 7:30 a.m. Saturday about the attack.

A female told police that she was taking a bag of garbage from her residence towards her car at which time a raccoon came down from a nearby tree and ran towards her, climbing up her leg.

The female sustained a bite to her leg from the raccoon. Due to concerns for public safety the raccoon was euthanized by police.

The victim attended the Grey Bruce Health Services for treatment.

The raccoon carcass was secured for rabies testing.