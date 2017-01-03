Featured
Woman killed, male injured in collision on Longwoods Road near Wardsville
A pickup truck ended up on top of a silver sedan in a fatal collision on Longwoods Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:51AM EST
A woman has died and a man is seriously injured following a two vehicle collision on Longwoods Road west of Wardsville.
The collision left a dramatic looking scene for investigators with a pickup truck left on top of a silver sedan.
Police say the two vehicle collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Longwoods Road about 45 minutes west of London.
Police have not named the female killed in the collision as they are working on notifying next of kin. A man was also seriously injured in the crash and is in hospital.
OPP are in the early parts of an investigation and Longwoods Road is expected to remain closed between Hagerty Road and Dogwood Road for several hours.
