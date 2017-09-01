Featured
Woman killed in crash near Flesherton
CTV London
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 10:45AM EDT
One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Grey County.
The crash was reported to police around 6:15 a.m.
It left an SUV in a pond along Grey Road 4 near the community of Priceville, outside Flesherton.
Police believe the SUV left the road and rolled down a steep embankment before landing in the pond.
Its driver was found dead inside. She has been identified as Mary Davieau, a 56-year-old woman from Brampton.