One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Grey County.

The crash was reported to police around 6:15 a.m.

It left an SUV in a pond along Grey Road 4 near the community of Priceville, outside Flesherton.

Police believe the SUV left the road and rolled down a steep embankment before landing in the pond.

Its driver was found dead inside. She has been identified as Mary Davieau, a 56-year-old woman from Brampton.