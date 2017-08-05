Featured
Woman found after she went missing following night out at a St. Thomas bar
Angela Romanchik
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 5, 2017 5:19PM EDT
A St. Thomas area woman has been located after she went missing since Wednesday night after she failed to come home after a night out at a bar.
Angela Romanchik, 25, attended a downtown bar on Aug. 2
She was to return to home around 11 p.m. that night but never did.
Late Saturday afternoon, St. Thomas Police announced that she was located and no longer considered missing.
