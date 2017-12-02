

CTV London





A 19-year-old female is charged with assault, dangerous driving, and other charges following a family dispute.

St. Thomas police were called to a south side residence about a family dispute between a brother and sister.

Police were called to a residence Friday and say the brother was assaulted, there was damage done to the property and the sister was driving in a dangerous manner as she left the scene.

The woman was also charged with two counts of mischief and failing to comply with probation.