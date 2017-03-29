

A Brooke-Alvinston woman has been charged in connection with a fail-to-remain collision earlier this month.

OPP say around 4 a.m. on March 20, they were called to Moral and Lorne Street in Alvinston.

They say a vehicle had been traveling south on Moral Street, proceeded through a posted stop sign and struck a residence in the 8000 block of Lorne Street. The crashed caused significant damage to the residence, hydro stack and hydro meter.

No injuries were sustained to anyone in the residence and the driver fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police have now charged a 57-year-old woman with careless driving, failing to report an accident and driving a vehicle with no licence.