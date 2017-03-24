

CTV London





A 28-year old woman has been charged after a car and other items were stolen in a span of three days.

Police were notified that a 2015 Kia Soul was reportedly stolen on March 15.

A day later, Middlesex OPP were tipped off about a set of licence plates that were stolen.

London police say they saw the car with the stolen plates, in the area of Stanley Street and Horn Street on March 18, three days after the car went missing.

Officers say they saw a woman driving the car.

The 28-year old, of no fixed address, now faces a slew of charges, including possession of drugs, stolen property and possession of a weapon.

A number of items stolen from London, Komoka, Kilworth, and Ilderton were recovered by police including:

- 2015 Kia Soul worth $10,000

- Two Ontario licence plates worth $100

- .4 grams of methamphetamine worth $40

- Pepper spray

- 14 identification documents belonging to eight individuals

- Cheque books

Police are taking the time to remind residents to notify them about any kind of suspicious behaviour that is spotted.