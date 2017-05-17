

A female driver is dead after a violent collision involving a small SUV and a crane north of London.

OPP have closed Elginfield Road between Vanneck Road and Coursey Line, and Denfield Road between 16 Mile and Airport Drive due to the collision.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the 110,000-pound crane was travelling eastbound when the westbound SUV turned left into its path. The vehicle was dragged 200 metres before the crane was able to stop.

With the exception of the backend, the small SUV it is largely unrecognizable.

Officer are still investigating what happened.