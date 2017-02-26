

An elderly woman has now died following a fire at an apartment on Fanshawe Park Road.

Police confirm the woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries Saturday night and passed away in hospital.

Emergency services were called to 744 Fanshawe Park Rd. about 7:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of a blaze in one of the units on the fourth floor.

Firefighters found the lone occupant of the unit inside and rushed her to hospital.

An initial assessment of the residence suggests the fire is not suspicious, however the Fire Marshal's Office and London police are investigating the cause.

Identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Damage to the residence is listed at $20,000.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477