Woman charged with fraud following alleged fake raffle
Wellington County OPP say they're not aware of any prizes being awarded or money being donated as a result of this raffle. Tickets were sold in the Mount Forest area between April 2016 and December 2016.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 3:39PM EDT
Raffle tickets sold in the Mount Forest area for most of last year were illegitimate, police allege.
Wellington County OPP say the tickets in question were sold at the Mount Forest Home Show, the Mount Forest Fireworks Festival and the Mount Forest Craft Show, and were advertised on various Facebook groups.
They say the seller claimed proceeds would go to the breakfast program at Victoria Cross Public School, but no money was ever donated.
Bracelets were also sold under those pretenses, police said.
Police also aren’t aware of any of the raffle’s advertised prizes being awarded, or a lottery licence ever being granted for the raffle.
As a result, a 31-year-old Harriston woman is charged with fraud and conducting an unauthorized lottery.
