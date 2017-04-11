

Raffle tickets sold in the Mount Forest area for most of last year were illegitimate, police allege.

Wellington County OPP say the tickets in question were sold at the Mount Forest Home Show, the Mount Forest Fireworks Festival and the Mount Forest Craft Show, and were advertised on various Facebook groups.

They say the seller claimed proceeds would go to the breakfast program at Victoria Cross Public School, but no money was ever donated.

Bracelets were also sold under those pretenses, police said.

Police also aren’t aware of any of the raffle’s advertised prizes being awarded, or a lottery licence ever being granted for the raffle.

As a result, a 31-year-old Harriston woman is charged with fraud and conducting an unauthorized lottery.