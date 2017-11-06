Featured
Woman attacked by three German shepherds in St. Thomas
File
CTV London
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 12:21PM EST
A 64-year-old woman is recovering from injuries she suffered after being attacked by a trio of German shepherds.
It happened last Friday afternoon while she was delivering newspapers on Barwick Street.
The woman suffered a bite to her leg and her coat was ripped from the attack.
Police traced the dogs back to a home on Barwick Street and the owner has been charged with three counts of permitting a dog to run at large.