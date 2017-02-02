

CTV London





A woman is facing several charges following a bank robbery in downtown Sarnia Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the CIBC branch at Front Street and Lochiel Street around 4:20 p.m.

A woman, wearing a dark black hoodie zipped up to disguise her face and allegedly handed a note to a worker that said she would be shot if she didn't comply.

No weapon was seen and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say she then got into a taxi and was dropped off a local motel.

She was arrested around 8:30 p.m.

A 37-year-old woman of no fixed address is charged with two counts of breach of probation, robbery with threats of violence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent and public mischief.

She remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.