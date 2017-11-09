

Witnesses say a man was shot at a home on Springbank Drive Wednesday evening.

The witnesses say the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at 359 Springbank, near Seawood Avenue.

Police quickly taped off the property, and a trail of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the base of the front steps.

The witnesses say a single shot was fired and the victim was transported to hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

About a dozen police vehicles were on scene, and a K-9 team was deployed.

It’s not known how many suspects are being sought, or if anyone has been taken into custody.