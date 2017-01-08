

The latest millionaire in Ontario bought the winning lottery ticket in London.

OLG confirms that one winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in London.

The draw took place on January 7, 2017. The LOTTO 6/49 draw includes one Guaranteed $1 Million Prize with each and every draw.

In addition, two Encore winning tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Toronto and Kitchener.

There have been 380 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. One hundred and sixty-seven of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.