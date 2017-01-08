Featured
Winning million-dollar ticket was sold in London
The latest winning ticket in the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-Million Dollar Prize was sold in London on Jan. 7, 2017.
The latest millionaire in Ontario bought the winning lottery ticket in London.
OLG confirms that one winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in London.
The draw took place on January 7, 2017. The LOTTO 6/49 draw includes one Guaranteed $1 Million Prize with each and every draw.
In addition, two Encore winning tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Toronto and Kitchener.
There have been 380 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. One hundred and sixty-seven of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.
